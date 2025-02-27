Indian Railways Sets Record by Operating Over 15,000 Trains for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways has achieved a historic milestone by operating over 15,000 trains in just 42 days during the Maha Kumbh 2025, surpassing its initial target of 13,500 trains.

This extraordinary effort ensured smooth travel for millions of pilgrims from across the country, with a significant contribution from the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

ECoR played a crucial role in facilitating pilgrim journeys by running 60 special trains from 25 major cities and towns across Odisha.

These trains provided seamless connectivity to Prayagraj, allowing devotees to participate in the sacred ritual of bathing at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

In addition to regular train services, the railway administration arranged for easy access to train stations, ensuring that pilgrims from various parts of Odisha could board conveniently.

Cities including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Jakhapura, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Kendujhargarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, and Rayagada were among those connected to Prayagraj through special services.

To manage the massive influx of passengers, Indian Railways stationed extra rakes near Prayagraj, ready to be deployed when needed. Special measures were implemented to handle peak rush days, particularly after the Maha Shivaratri Snan, one of the most significant bathing events of the Kumbh.

The smooth execution of these operations was closely monitored by Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, with active supervision from Railway Board Chairman and CEO Shri Satish Kumar. Railway personnel worked tirelessly to ensure enhanced arrangements, prioritizing the safety and comfort of passengers.

Additional efforts were made to improve the overall travel experience, including streamlined ticketing facilities, reinforced security measures, and dedicated shelters for pilgrims during transit. These initiatives helped ensure a hassle-free journey for devotees, even on the busiest pilgrimage days.

The record-setting operation of over 15,000 trains, including 60 special services from Odisha, reaffirmed Indian Railways’ commitment to facilitating safe and efficient pilgrimage travel. Even as the Maha Kumbh concluded, railway authorities continued monitoring services to ensure a smooth return journey for devotees, making their spiritual experience memorable and comfortable.