Political Journey of Droupadi Murmu, President of India

Insight Bureau: Born in a tribal family based in a remote village of Mayurbhanj, Draupadi Murmu started her political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) way back in 1997.

➡️Draupadi Murmu joined the BJP in 1997 and was elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat.

➡️In 2000, she became the Chairperson of Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat and also served as the National Vice-President of BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha before being elected twice to Odisha State Legislative Assembly on BJP ticket.

➡️Murmu also served as a Council of Minister in the BJP and BJD coalition Government in Odisha.

➡️She served as the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2000 and served as the Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004.

➡️A legislator from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA by the Odisha Assembly in 2007.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ In 2009 Elections following the split between BJD and BJP, Droupadi Murmu finished third in Mayuurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency behind Laxman Tudu (BJD) and Sudam Marndi (JMM). She polled 18.26% votes only.

➡️ In 2014 Assembly Elections, Droupadi Murmu fought well in Rairangpur Constituency and lost by 6000+ votes to Saiba Sushil Kumar Hansdah of the BJD.

➡️ She was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand in 2015 and completed her term in 2021. She also became the first woman tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as the Governor of a State.

➡️In June 2022, Draupadi Murmu was nominated by BJPs the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the President of India for 2022 election and on on July 25, 2022, took oath as the 15th President of India.

During her political journey, she faced several ups and downs in her life. Her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, a banker, died in 2014. She also lost both of her sons all in a span of just 4 years.

Murmu has rich administrative experience. She has made a special identity in public life by serving the public for a long time as a public representative.