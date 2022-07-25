100-Word Edit: Droupadi Murmu – The Fighter

Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a humble tribal background, reached the Raisina Hills from a remote place like Rairangpur in Odisha.

A real Fighter in her life, she was shattered after the demise of her two Sons and Husband in a span of 6 years, but never gave up. Meditation at the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, helped her start the life afresh.

She lost her sons Laxman in 2009 and Sipun in 2012. Later, she lost her husband in 2014.

Let’s salute the Fighter who defied the odds to reach the highest office and became an inspiration for all.

