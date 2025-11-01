Police SI recruitment scam: Mastermind Shankar Prusty arrested near Nepal border in Uttarakhand

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested Shankar Prusty, the alleged mastermind of the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, from the Nepal border area in Uttarakhand.

Prusty, who heads Panchsoft Company, is accused of tampering with the online examination system to help candidates secure police jobs through fraudulent means.

He had been on the run for several weeks and was believed to have fled to Dubai via Nepal soon after the scam came to light.