CM Majhi inaugurates Subhadra Shakti Mela, sets goal of 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated the second edition of the State-level Subhadra Shakti Mela at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, reaffirming his government’s focus on women’s economic empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the government aims to make every woman in Odisha self-reliant and skilled in entrepreneurship. He said the state’s development vision for 2036 and beyond depends on empowering women through initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana.

Around 300 women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across Odisha are participating in this year’s fair, which will continue till November 12. The event provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to display and sell their products.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has created 17 lakh Lakhpati Didis under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana and aims to raise the number to 25 lakh by 2027. To support this goal, the government has increased financial assistance through revolving and community investment funds, and is offering interest subvention on loans.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the fair recorded ₹8 crore in business last year and is expected to cross ₹15 crore this time. Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Mission Shakti officials praised the efforts of women entrepreneurs across the state.