Nuapada Bypolls: Koraput MLA’s PSO SUSPENDED over Firing in Komna

Breaking News! Dambaru Hantal, Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Koraput BJP MLA Raghuram Machha, has been suspended over blank firing at a local hotel in Komna block in a drunken state, late last night. The gun used by him, has been confiscated and probe has been ordered.

Earlier, Congress had raised the issue aggressively, gheraoed the police station and demanded strong action against the accused, forcing the administration to take action although there was an attempt to suppress the matter.

The BJD also demanded immediate arrest of Koraput MLA and strong action against the accused who vitiated the atmosphere by “indulging in criminal act”.

In the letter addressed to the Station House Officer, the Congress alleged that the PSO’s firing was a deliberate act aimed at intimidating the public and influencing the by-election outcome in favour of the ruling party. The letter further stated that such a “criminal act” by a security personnel, assigned to protect an elected representative, was a “serious breach of law and public safety.”

The Congress Committee claimed that the MLA’s direct involvement and alleged support for the PSO’s actions indicate “a complete disregard for democratic values.” The party warned that such actions could disrupt the peace and harmony of Nuapada district, especially during the crucial election period.

Demanding strict action, the Congress urged the police to immediately arrest both the MLA and his PSO, revoke the MLA’s post, and ensure their expulsion from the district. “If our demands are not met by this evening, we will be forced to stage a protest and surround the Komna Police Station,” the letter stated.