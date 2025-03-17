Poet Ramakanta Rath cremated with State Honours

TNI Bureau: Eminent poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath was cremated with full state honours at Puri Swargadwar on Monday. His son, Pinaki Rath, performed the last rites as dignitaries, writers, and artists paid their final respects.

Ramakant Rath, a distinguished poet, had retired as the Chief Secretary of Odisha in 1991. He was awarded Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan along with other awards and honours. His poetry collections, ‘Sri Radha’ and ‘Sri Palataka’ received critical acclamation.