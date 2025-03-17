TNI Evening News Headlines – March 17, 2025

➡️Former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan’s mortal remains reach Bhubaneswar from New Delhi; guard of honour presented to Pradhan at Bhubaneswar airport.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, former CM Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to Ex-Union Minister Debendra Pradhan.
➡️Odisha experiences heatwave conditions, Boudh sizzles at 43.5°C.
➡️Banking services across Odisha are likely to be affected for two days as the United Forum of Bank Unions called for a nationwide strike on March 24 and 25.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand held a joint press meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
➡️One terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara.
➡️Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in 2011 case related to murder of driver/bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar.
➡️VHP, Bajrang Dal intensifies demand to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb from Maharashtra.
➡️‘Pushpa 3’ will release in 2028, reveals producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar.
➡️PM Modi joins US President Donald Trump-owned social media platform, Truth Social.
➡️US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met PM Modi in Delhi this evening. PM Modi presents Mahakumbh’s jal to Tulsi Gabbard.
➡️Russia confirmed that a phone call between Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place on Tuesday.
