BJP Leaders, Supporters Pay Tributes to Dr. Debendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The BJP in Odisha mourned the demise of former Union Minister and ex-State President Debendra Pradhan, calling his demise an irreparable loss to the party.

Dr. Pradhan, a key figure in shaping the BJP’s presence in the state, was remembered for his dedication and contribution to grassroots organizational growth. State BJP President Manmohan Samal stated that his sacrifice and commitment would serve as an inspiration for party workers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Pradhan’s mortal remains were brought in a procession from Bhubaneswar Airport to the state BJP office, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Panagi Parida, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party leaders paid floral tributes. Thousands of supporters, and members of social organizations also gathered to offer their last respects. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at Puri Swargadwar.