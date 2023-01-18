PM Modi’s message to BJP Members on ‘Bollywood Films’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally opened up over the ongoing trend of boycott Bollywood and boycott ‘Pathaan’ advising the BJP party workers to refrain from making such unnecessary remarks.

While addressing the party workers on the second and final day of BJP’s National Executive Meeting in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

He also appealed the saffron party workers to reach out to every section of society, including Muslims, minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.

Modi’s statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan. Massive outrage was seen especially against Deepika’s saffron costumes in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra had criticised the film makers alleging to that the Hindu sentiments were hurt.