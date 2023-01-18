TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes Dakota aircraft after its arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.
⏺️ Indian sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibited substance, temporarily suspended.
 
⏺️ Man arrested from Kolkata in connection with flying drone over Jagannath temple in Puri.
 
⏺️ Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha received SKOCH Award of Merit for ‘District Public Health Laboratory Augmentation’.
 
⏺️ Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against harrasment by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
 
⏺️ Assembly Elections 2023: Tripura to go to polls on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.
 
⏺️ PM Modi to inaugurate, lays foundation stone of development projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra tomorrow.
 
⏺️ 74th Republic Day: VIP seats cut down for Republic Day parade, 32,000 seats allotted for public.
 
⏺️ Ukraine Helicopter Crash Kills Interior Minister and 17 others in Kyiv.
