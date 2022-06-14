PM Modi’s big order;10 Lakh Govt Jobs to be filled in 1.5 Years

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday instructed to fill 10 lakh vacancies in all the departments and ministries in mission mode in next 1.5 years.

The direction from PM Modi came after a review of the status of human resources in all Government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Assuming five days a week, there will be some 2,560 jobs a day until December 2023.

The mega announcement on new recruitments comes as a welcome move as the jobs market is under deep strain on account of Russia-Ukraine war for over 2 months and Covid-19 pandemic.