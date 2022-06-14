Evening News Insight – June 14, 2022

➡️ Odisha celebrates Annual Raja festival with traditional gaiety.
➡️ Odisha’s Kalahandi to be included in PM Adi Adarsh Gram Yojanas, informed Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.
➡️ Odisha Government launches Project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant–Human Attacks using Bees).
➡️ Holy Trinity decked up in Gajanana Besha (Hati Besha) in Deba Snana Purnima.
➡️ Modi Government to fill 10 lakh vacancies in a time span of 1.5 years in various ministries and departments to tackle rising unemployment.
➡️ Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: Over 90 hours in a borewell, rescue operation on its last leg. Trapped Rahul’s condition stable; may come out anytime now.
➡️ National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks explanation from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on how banned PUBG game was still available in India.
➡️ Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi court allows Punjab Police to take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody.
➡️ India qualify for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2023 for 2nd successive time.
➡️ Russia pips Saudi Arabia to be India’s second-largest oil supplier at 25 million barrels.
➡️ India may allow wheat exports to Indonesia in exchange for palm oil.
➡️ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19.
