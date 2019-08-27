Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

‘Dancing Sir’ of Odisha’s Koraput Dist wins Internet with unique Teaching style

TNI Bureau: Videos showing unique teaching method of a school teacher from Odisha’s Koraput district is now winning people’s heart on Internet.

Videos of Prafulla Kumar Pathi, the in-charge headmaster of Lamtaput upper primary school in Koraput district, teaches children through songs and dance is doing rounds on social media.

Popularly known as the “dancing sir” of Koraput, 56-year-old Pathi has been teaching the students in his unique style since 2008.

While speaking to media persons, Pathi said, “kids are getting more interested in studies once I started teaching them through song and dance.”

