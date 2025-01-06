Don’t Panic; HMPV virus is not dangerous By Sagarika Satapathy On Jan 6, 2025 Share With the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), following the confirmation of four cases in India, people seem to be panicking. HMPV spreads through droplets and less contagious than Covid-19. Related Posts PM Modi lays Foundation Stone of Rayagada Railway Division Jan 6, 2025 Maoists go on a rampage; kill 8 Jawans in Chhattisgarh Jan 6, 2025 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. HealthHMPVHuman MetapneumovirusIndia Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
