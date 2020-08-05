PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the much waited ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the historic shrine Ram Temple at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is among the 175 people who was present at the ceremony. Seating arrangements have been made at a distance of six feet, following Covid-19 norms.

PM Modi presented with a headgear, silver ‘mukut’ by Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel , RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat , BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti and Yoga guru Ramdev baba were also present at the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

Ram Temple’s proposed height has been increased to 161 feets from earlier proposed 128 feet, spanning 20 acres of areas.

The construction of the Ram Temple is expected to be completed in 3-3.5 years with estimated cost of Rs 300 crore whereas Rs 1,000 crore will be required for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple premises.