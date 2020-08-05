Bhubaneswar reports 137 Covid-19 Cases; Slums affected

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3354.

👉 Out of the 137 new cases, 113 cases have been reported from quarantine while 24 are local contact cases.

👉 10 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Salia Sahi linked to a previous positive case. 11 more corona positive cases have been reported from the same slum yesterday.

👉 9 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhimpur and 8 cases reported from Ganganagar Basti (all linked to a previous positive cases).

👉 10 employee of Private Hospitals and 1 employee of Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 3 year old boy & a 5-year old girl are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 118 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 15 cases (all female) of Unit-9, Baiababa Basti have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 5):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3354

👉 Recovered Cases –2061

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1273