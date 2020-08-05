Odisha reports 1337 New Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 1337 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 39018 including 14267 active cases and 24482 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 8.96 on August 5 as compared to 9.88% on August 4.

👉 Of the 1337 new cases, 815 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 522 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 201 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Ganjam and 1 each from Khordha, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 225. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 117 in Ganjam District, 31 in Khordha, 14 in Gajapati and 11 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 42, Male 53, Male 63, Male 59, Female 52 (All Ganjam), Male 21 (Keonjhar), Male 60 (Khordha), Male 55 (Sundergarh) and Male 27 (Gajapati).

👉 2 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Malkangiri and Cuttack today, taking the Odisha toll to 44.

👉A 54 year old male Covid positive patient of Malkangiri district, passed away due to Acute on Chronic Kidney Disease with Uremic Encephalopathy and a 1 year old male child of Cuttack district who died due to Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage, Hemolytic Anemia & sepsis.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (196) and Cuttack (168).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (201), Khurda (196), Cuttack (168), Sundargarh (83), Keonjhar (80) , Gajapati (75), Puri (73), Sambalpur (72), Nayagarh (60), Malkangiri (38) , Kendrapada (37), Balasore (31), Koraput (31) , Jajpur (24), Bhadrak (22), Rayagada (22) , Jagatsinghpur (21), Kandhamal (20) , Mayurbhanj (15) , Bargarh (14), Kalahandi (13) , Balangir (11), Jharsuguda (10), Nabarangpur (7), Dhenkanal (5), Angul (4) , Sonepur (3) and Boudh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 5, 1 each from Khordha, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Sundargarh)

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 2 (Malkangiri & Cuttack)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1409

➡️ Samples Tested on August 4: 14,195