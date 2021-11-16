PM Modi lands on Purvanchal expressway in C-130J Aircraft

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on the Purvanchal Expressway in the Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. It will originate from Chandsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway.

The Purvanchal Expressway, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, will boost connectivity in the region and will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Buxar in Bihar.

It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

PM Modi witnessed the spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 leads the formation, followed by Sukhoi 30 and Jaguar at the newly-inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

India’s Garud and Special Forces Commandos exit from AN-32 aircraft after it makes a landing at Expressway.