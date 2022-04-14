PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Museum of Prime Ministers)

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’- a museum dedicated to the country’s Prime Ministers since Independence.

PM Modi paid for the first ticket of PradhanMantri Sangrahalaya (Museum of Prime Ministers) at Teen Murti Complex in Delhi.

As per report, the one-of-its-kind museum will showcase the rise of the country under every Prime Minister’s tenure.

The Museum of Prime Ministers will showcase India’s journey as a global power since Independence in 1947, with Pakistan in 1965, country’s nuclear test program in Pokhran in 1974 and May 1998 and many more.