TNI Evening News Headlines – June 06, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi handed over appointment letters to 1294 officers and employees across 7 departments at the Nijukti Mela.
➡️7 new cases detected in Odisha, tally rises to 30. Government to issue guidelines soon ahead of this year’s Ratha Jatra.
➡️Odisha junior teachers hit Bhubaneswar streets demanding job regularisation.
➡️A New App Shree Jagannatha Dham has been launched for facilitation of Devotees. The services include Exact Niti status & timings, tentative waiting time at queues, arrangements for Ratha Jatra and all special occassions.
➡️Two minor girls gang-raped by four youths under Golanthara police station area in Ganjam district.
➡️PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the World’s highest Rail Bridge – The Chenab Rail Bridge, which is situated at a height of 359 meters above the river.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicates multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra.
➡️Supreme Court allows National Board of Examination (NBE) to hold NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threats. The call was made to the Ghaziabad police control room.
➡️An Army helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur earlier today; both pilots were safe.
➡️Bengaluru stampede: Activist approaches police seeking FIR against Virat Kohli in Bengaluru stampede case. Karnataka ADGP Intelligence transferred, CM’s political secretary removed.
➡️Elon Musk-run affordable satellite internet service Starlink received a satcom licence in India.
➡️26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, a former officer of the Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps, will remain under judicial custody till July 9.
➡️Pakistan has written to India as many as four times, pleading New Delhi to reconsider its decision of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
➡️Canadian PM Mark Carney invites PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit in Canada later this month.
