Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 524 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 75 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.78%. 522 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

66,724 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,238.

Khordha reported 250 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 75 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 8, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 524

🔶 0-18 years – 75

🔶 New Deaths – 4

🔶 New Recoveries – 522

🔶 Samples Tested – 66,724 (76,717 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.78% (0.75% Yesterday)

🔶 0-18 age category positive cases – 14.3%

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (250), Cuttack (75), Mayurbhanj (22), Balasore (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (1), Kandhamal (1), Nayagarh (1) and Sundargarh (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20510358

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1030518

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1017116

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5111

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 8,238