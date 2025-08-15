PM Modi hails RSS’ Contribution in Nation Building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, paid a tribute to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it completes 100 years of service to the country. Calling the organisation a “proud, golden chapter” in India’s history, he credited it with shaping individuals and building the nation through unwavering dedication.

“Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. One hundred years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of ‘vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman’ , nation-building through character-building, and with the aim of serving Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister described the RSS as “the biggest NGO in the world,” emphasising that its contribution went far beyond politics, operating purely on the ethos of voluntary service. “In a way, the RSS is the biggest NGO in the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication,” he remarked, noting that its network of volunteers has consistently been at the forefront of relief work, social service, and grassroots mobilisation across the country.

Modi’s praise underscored the organisation’s role in social cohesion, cultural preservation, and community service highlighting how, over the decades, it has nurtured a spirit of discipline, patriotism, and selfless work.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also marked the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a 128-member contingent from the Indian Armed Forces, Delhi Police, and the National Flag Guard, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

Around 5,000 special guests attended the celebrations, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sports events, Khelo India Para Games gold medallists, and top-performing farmers from the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.