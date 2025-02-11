PM Matru Vandana Yojana Makes Entry into Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has decided to co-brand its Mamata Yojana with the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) to enhance support for pregnant and lactating women. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the move, offering Rs 12,000 for the birth of a girl and Rs 10,000 for a boy, with assistance capped at two children, except for PVTGs.

Anganwadi workers and helpers will also see increased incentives. The joint scheme, costing Rs 511 crore annually, will benefit around 450,000 women, with the Centre contributing Rs 115.97 crore and the state Rs 395.75 crore.