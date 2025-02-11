Delhi Awaits a New Chief Minister

TNI Bureau: Two days after the BJP’s decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. With 48 out of 70 seats, speculation is rife, with names like Parvesh Verma, Rekha Gupta, and Satish Upadhyay in contention. Sources suggest a woman MLA or a Purvanchali leader could be chosen, aligning with the BJP’s national strategy.

Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda are deliberating, with the swearing-in likely after Modi’s return from abroad. The final decision rests with the BJP high command, promising a surprise choice.