TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2025

📌Plus II student set on fire by miscreants in Puri’s Bayabar area of Nimapada Tehsil, shifted to AIIMs Hospital in Bhubaneswar with severe burns.
📌FM College student’s death case: Crime Branch unearths key CCTV footage from petrol pump.
📌Balasore self-immolation case: Odisha ABVP demands death penalty for main culprits Sameer Sahu and Dilip Ghosh.
📌Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Debiprasad Behura suspended for failing to file chargesheet in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case in Bhubaneswar.
📌Flood situation remains grim in several villages in the Kendrapara district.
📌Over 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Balasore district.
📌Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from July 21 to August 21.
📌Jammu and Kashmir: Budha Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 28.
📌Police searches underway at 10 locations in Kashmir to dismantle terror sleeper cells and recruitment modules.
📌Delhi Government gears up for month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1.
📌India opposes unilateral EU sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector.
📌India, US teams conclude fifth round of talks for proposed trade pact: Official.
