Pari Murder Case: IG Arun Bothra to lead the SIT

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Police IG Arun Bothra to lead the five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Nayagarh ‘Pari’ murder case.

The Odisha Government requested the Orissa High Court Chief Justice to grant permission to monitor the probe of the SIT by a sitting High Court Judge.

The name of the officers selected by the State Government for the special investigation are:

1. IG Arun Bothra (Head)
2. SP R.K. Dora
3. SP R.C.Thamba
4. Inspector Narendra Kumar Behera
5. Inspector Mamata Rani Panda

