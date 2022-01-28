Panchayat Poll Manifesto: BJP promises Men SHGs

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released party’s election manifesto for the forthcoming Odisha Panchayat polls and promised to create Men Self Help Groups (MSHG).

MSHG will be constituted in line with the Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs). Equal facilities will be provided to the unemployed men.

The BJP manifesto also promised that if the party wins then it will abolish ‘percentage commission’ (PC) culture at the village level.

The manifesto contains a 22-point charter which the saffron party promises to deliver if it will come to power in the three tier Panchayat polls in Odisha.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said his party will fight for a transparent paddy procurement system.

BJP manifesto includes:

➡️ BJP promises to abolish PC culture

➡️ BJP will not allow corrupt officials and leaders to extort bribe from the beneficiaries under the PMAY and Swachh Bharat schemes.

➡️ Will ensure liquor shops will not be allowed within 500 metres of schools, religious places, colleges, residential areas and highways.

➡️ Men Self Help Groups (MSHG) community which will be constituted in line with the Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs). Equal facilities will be provided to the unemployed men.

➡️ Women Self Help Groups will be empowered by providing vocational training

➡️ Empower sarpanches

➡️ End the centralized token system for paddy procurement for farmers who are struggling to sale their paddy in mandis.

➡️ End the Dalal Raj (middlemen) in mandis.

The three-tier panchayat polls in the state will be held in five phases from February 16 to February 24. The polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 1 pm.