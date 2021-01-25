100-Word Edit: ‘Vaccine Maitri’ – Boost for Indian Diplomacy

Vaccine Maitri - India is gifting Covid Vaccines to some friendly nations and also exporting the same to a few others.

By Sagar Satapathy
India Covid Vaccines
161

While India has launched World’s largest vaccination drive, Modi Government’s ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ seems to have worked well too.

By gifting Covid Vaccines to countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Seychelles, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and sending Vaccine doses to other friendly nations including Brazil and Mauritius, India has definitely scored a big point.

The WHO and USA have hailed India for this noble gesture while Brazilian President invoked ‘Lord Hanuman’ in his tweet to express gratitude to India and PM Modi. The ‘Vaccine Maitri’ turned out to be a wonderful initiative to help India emerge as a global power.

