Padampur Bypoll: The “Fallen” Star Campaigners

TNI Bureau: While the BJD and BJP have announced the Star Campaigners’ list for Padampur Bypoll, the BJD list has several names who have been penalised for Dhamnagar debacle.

Whether Pramila Malik, Pranab Balabantray or Byomokesh Ray, they failed ro make into the Star Campaigners’ list – a clear message to the non-performers. Anubhav Mohanty continues to receive the snub.

Tribal leaders Ramesh Majhi, Manohar Randhari and Pradeep Majhi are added to the list while former Ministers Pratap Jena and Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra returned as the Star Campaigners.

Pranab Prakash Das, who is stationed in Padampur since November 10, is leaving no stones unturned to change the game in BJD’s favour with the help of his trusted lieutenant Susanta Singh.

On the other hand, a jubilant BJP has added newly-elected Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj as its Star Campaigner for Padampur bypoll while retaining all expected names in the list.