Outrage among commuters over Hirakhand Express Coach replacement

Insight Bureau: According to latest reports, the old, dirty and ill-maintained rakes have been attached to Hirakhand Express trains that run between Jagdalpur and Bhubaneswar.

It can be mentioned here that the Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches which are safer, lighter and more comfortable for commuters, were attached to the Hirakhand Express on September 10 after the visit of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Rayagada on August 20.

But unfortunately the Indian Railways have again replaced the LHB coaches with the conventional coaches.