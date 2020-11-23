OTV COO Nihar Bhuyan resigns

TNI Bureau: After Senior Journalist Ramesh Rath and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Manoranjan Sarangi, it’s the turn of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan to resign from OTV.

Although no reasons have been cited, it’s believed that Nihar Bhuyan had to take this decision due to the recent crackdown on OTV Management on various issues.

Nihar Bhuyan was recently quizzed by the Crime Branch in connection with Sarua land case. He was one of the Directors of Odisha Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Odisha Infratech Pvt. Ltd. promoted by BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda and OTV Managing Director Jagi Mangat Panda, is under the scanner over the alleged Sarua land grab case.