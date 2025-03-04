OSSC Physical Test Tragedy: 2 Die; CM announces Compensation

TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, two job aspirants lost their lives while participating in physical test conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in separate locations.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen Kumar Panda, a resident of Rourkela and Byomkesh Nayak of Keonjhar.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Tuesday announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of two government job aspirants who died during physical tests.