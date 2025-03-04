KIIT Row: NHRC Steps In; Congress intensifies Protest

TNI Bureau: Considering seriousness of the matter, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered an on-spot inquiry into the death of a Nepali girl student at KIIT University.

The NHRC has directed the Director General (Investigation) to form a team in this regard and submit a report by March 10.

NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken note of a complaint filed by Kalinga Rights Forum over the incident and formed a probe team which will go to the University and conduct a probe.

Tension prevailed near KIIT University on Tuesday after members of Congress Minority Cell intensified their protest and staged protest in front of the Varsity, demanding arrest of KIIT founder and former BJD MP Achyuta Samanta. Police detained some of the protestors after they had a scuffle with the police.