OPS Officers Transferred in Odisha: Government Issues Notification

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Home Department on Thursday issued a notification ordering the transfer and posting of several OPS officers across the state.

As per the notification, Bimalendu Satapathy, who was serving as DCP in the Police Commissionerate, has been posted as SP, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack. Kishore Chandra Mund and Anup Kumar Kanungo, both serving as Additional DCPs in the Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, have been posted as DCPs in the Police Commissionerate.

Srikanta Kumar Behera, earlier posted as Additional SP at State Police Headquarters, Cuttack, will now serve as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar. Surendra Nath Rayaguru, Additional SP at Talcher Headquarters, Angul, and Anand Bardhan Guru, Additional SP of Kalahandi, have been transferred as SPs to the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.

Tapan Narayan Rath, Additional SP at State Police Headquarters, Cuttack, has been posted as AIG of Police, SP Headquarters, Cuttack. Similarly, Prava Sankar Nayak has been shifted as AIG of Police, SP Headquarters, Cuttack, while Satyajit Mishra, Additional SP (Railways), has been posted as AIG of Police, Marine and Coastal Security.

Other postings include Satyaban Mohananda as SP, Vigilance; Debashis Dhal as SP, Special Branch; and Debadutta Kar as SP, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.

The notification, issued by Additional Secretary to Government Trilochan Majhi, stated that the order was made with the approval of the Governor.