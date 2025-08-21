Odisha Govt to regularise Schematic Teachers; appoint 45000 New Teachers

TNI Bureau: In major decision to boost the primary educational sector of the State, the Odisha Government has decided to regularize the Schematic Teachers and appoint 45000 new teachers.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has laid emphasis on strengthening primary education in Odisha as per the National Education Policy 2020. He said that the primary education is of great importance to achieve the goal of building a prosperous Odisha by 2036. Therefore, keeping this in mind, he has directed to focus more on providing quality education. Today, the Chief Minister reviewed the programs of the Schools and Mass Education Department at Lok Seva Bhavan and made these suggestions and took many new decisions.

As per the Chief Minister’s decision, steps will be taken to regularize schematic primary teachers.

According to the new education policy, more teachers are needed to strengthen primary education. Currently, there are 1,60,319 teacher posts in 45,292 primary schools in the state. According to the new education policy, another 39,366 posts will be created. Along with this, 5,067 teacher posts will also be vacant by December 2025. Therefore, the Chief Minister directed to fill 44,433 posts in the next 3 years by combining all these posts. About 15 thousand posts will be filled every year.

The meeting expressed the view that there is a need for a board in the state to strengthen and improve school education. Accordingly, it was decided to form a board by merging the state Secondary Education Council and the State Higher Secondary Education Council (BSE and CHSE).

Similarly, free textbooks are provided to children from class I to VIII in the state, while only Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children are provided textbooks in class IX and X. The Chief Minister decided in the meeting to provide free textbooks to all children of class IX and X.

Along with the educational needs of students, health is also important. Therefore, the meeting decided to appoint ANMs for children living in hostels. It has been decided to appoint one ANM or multi-purpose health worker for every 300 children.

Similarly, the meeting decided to make the new private school approval system a completely online process. Besides, he suggested to emphasize on teaching tribal children in their mother tongue. The Chief Minister said that this will facilitate linguistic communication with children and improve the quality of education.

Along with this, steps will be taken to establish a multilingual education center in Koraput in collaboration with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI).

After that, regular teachers who have done B.Ed will be appointed as resource persons in various clusters for the education of differently-abled children.

It was decided in the meeting that steps will be taken to develop SCERT in the NCERT framework. It has also been decided to strengthen the Director of Textbook Publication and Marketing.