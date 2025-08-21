Odisha Government Announces Major IPS Reshuffle, 18 Officers Transferred

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday issued a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring and posting as many as 18 IPS officers across the state.

According to the Home Department notification, senior IPS officer Dr. Santosh Bala (RR 1995), who was serving as Director, SCRB with additional charge of Director, SFSL, Bhubaneswar, has been appointed as the Director of SFSL. Similarly, S. Praveen Kumar (RR 2002), IG of Police, CR Odisha, Cuttack, has been posted as IG of Police, Provisioning.

Gajbhiye Satish Kumar Iswardas (RR 2002) will now serve as IG of Police, Special Armed Police, while Sanjay Kumar Kaushal (RR 2003), earlier with Vigilance Organization, has been shifted as IG of Police, EOW. Avinash Kumar (RR 2007), IG of Police, SAP, Bhubaneswar, takes over as Director, State Crime Record Bureau.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Among DIG-rank postings, Dr. Satyajit Naik (RR 2008) moves from DIG of Police, ER, Balasore, to DIG of Police, Central Range. Pinak Mishra (RR 2011), SP Puri, has been elevated as DIG of Police, Eastern Range.

At the SP level, several significant changes have been made. Prateek Singh (RR 2014), SP Cuttack (Rural), has been posted as SP, Puri, while Vivekanand Sharma (RR 2014), earlier SP Railways, Odisha, Cuttack, becomes SP, Khurda. Parmar Smit Parshottamdas (RR 2013), SP Jharsuguda, is now SP, Crime Branch. Pratyush Diwaker (RR 2015) has been shifted from SP Sundargarh to SP Balasore, and Vinit Agrawal (RR 2016), OSD, State Police Headquarters, takes over as SP, Cuttack (Rural).

Further, Raj Prasad (RR 2018) moves from SP Balasore to SP, Special Branch, while Gundala Reddy Raghavendra (RR 2019) shifts from SP Nuapada to SP Jharsuguda. Ankit Kumar Verma (RR 2021), Addl. DCP Bhubaneswar UPD, has been appointed as SP, Jagatsinghpur. Amritpal Singh (RR 2021), Addl. SP Khurda, takes charge as SP, Nuapada, and Ms. Amritpal Kaur (RR 2021), Addl. DCP Bhubaneswar UPD, has been posted as SP, Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, Bhawani Shankar Udgata, OPS, who was serving as SP, Jagatsinghpur, has been transferred as SP, Railway, Cuttack.