TNI Evening News Headlines – March 07, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates 14 newly constructed police station houses spread over 10 districts, built at a cost of Rs 42 crore.
➡️Passing Out Parade of the fifth batch of Agniveers is being held at INS Chilka.
➡️Odisha STA joint commissioner arrested Pradeep Mohanty, STA Joint Commissioner after Vigilance detects assets worth crores.
➡️3 more top officials summoned in connection with KIIT University girl student death case.
➡️Odisha Assembly Budget Session: Congress members staged protest over the alleged rise in crime against women in the State.
➡️Uproar in Odisha Assembly by BJD over shifting of Panchayati Raj Diwas celebration date.
➡️Cuttack Bali Jatra: No provision to accord national recognition to any festival, celebration and fair, says Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Assembly.
➡️Supreme Court refused to put a brake on the ongoing construction work for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Mumbai by the Adani Group.
➡️MUDA case: Karnataka High Court quashes ED summons to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Minister Byrathi Suresh.
➡️Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a $248 million deal to procure engines for T-72 Tanks for the Indian Army.
➡️PM Modi launches Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign and distributes benefits of National Food Security Act to the beneficiaries.
➡️10 Indian workers found in West Bank, brought back to Israel: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
➡️Indian cricket team arrives at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai for a practice session.
➡️ICC Player of the Month nominees announced: Australian batting icon Steve Smith, Indian opener Shubman Gill and New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips were shortlisted for February 2025 award.
