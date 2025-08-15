Blast in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden Kills Child, Injures Several

Bengaluru: An early morning explosion in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area killed an 8-year-old boy and injured at least nine others, police said. The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. in a tightly packed settlement at Chinnaiahnapalya, Adugodi.

The deceased, identified as Mubarak, died when a wall collapsed on him and his sister. His mother was among the injured, while his brother escaped as he was asleep in another room. His father had left for flag hoisting before the blast.

The explosion damaged about 10 makeshift houses, displacing several residents. Most victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and Jayanagar General Hospital. Some are reported to be in serious condition.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who inspected the site, confirmed the casualties but said it was too early to confirm whether the blast was caused by an LPG cylinder. Accoriding to media reports, the Anti-Terrorism Squad is conducting a preliminary investigation.