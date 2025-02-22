Subhadra Shakti Mela Inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a grand celebration of women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated the “Subhadra Shakti Mela” at Janata Maidan today. The nine-day fair is being heralded as a showcase of the state’s vibrant self-help group (SHG) movement, with over 700 SHGs presenting more than 2,000 products across 300 stalls.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Odisha’s “Subhadra mothers,” describing them as the embodiment of strength and resilience. “Our Subhadra mothers are the epitome of saubhagyadayini shakti. Their talent, skills, and indomitable spirit are on full display here today,” he remarked, emphasizing that the fair is a living testament to the success and potential of Odisha’s women.