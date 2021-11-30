Omicron Scare: India stands with African Countries

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India is ready to support the African countries in fighting the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

Supplies of Made-in-India vaccines will be provided to the affected countries, the MEA said. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally.”, the official statement read.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India will also supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators, if required”, it further said.

India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly 1 million doses as granted to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.

The World Health Organization on Sunday urged the countries across the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the Omicron variant.