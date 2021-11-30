Padma Shri Nanda Sir tests Positive for Covid-19; Hospitalised

Insight Bureau: Centenarian teacher & Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Tata Steel Medical Hospital in Gobarghati of Jajpur district.

The 102-year-old teacher, popularly known as ‘Nanda Sir’ or ‘Nanda Mastre’, has been ill for the last few weeks and is suffering from fever, cough and other old-age ailments.

His condition was reported to be critical and he is on oxygen support.

Nanda Prusty was honoured with Padma Shri on November 9 in Delhi for his long contribution in the field of in literature and education.