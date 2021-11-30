Padma Shri Nanda Sir tests Positive for Covid-19; Hospitalised

The 102-year-old teacher, popularly known as ‘Nanda Sir’ or ‘Nanda Mastre’, has been ill for the last few weeks and is suffering from fever, cough and other old-age ailments.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Centenarian teacher & Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Tata Steel Medical Hospital in Gobarghati of Jajpur district.

His condition was reported to be critical and he is on oxygen support.

Nanda Prusty was honoured with Padma Shri on November 9 in Delhi for his long contribution in the field of in literature and education.

