Omicron lands in India; 2 Cases detected in Karnataka

Insight Bureau: The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has landed in India, making the country the 29th Nation in the world to detect the latest mutant virus.

Two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG Consortium of 37 laboratories. They have been identified as 66-year-old and 46-year-old male patients.

All their contacts have been identified and they are being monitored. The government has asked people not to panic about Omicron detection but said awareness is absolutely essential. People have been advised to follow Coivd appropriate behaviour and avoid gathering.

As on today, 373 people in 29 countries have been tested positive for Omicron Covid Variant.