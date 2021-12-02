53 Students at Dhenkanal Residential College test Positive for Covid-19

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: In the town of Dhenkanal, 33 students from a residential college tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, while 16 others were found to be tested positive today.

A total of 53 students studying at Saikrupa Residential College in Kunjkant in the city have received a positive report.

Earlier, on Tuesday four students of the college were detected positive for Covid-19. While yesterday’s report has been a source of headache for the district administration, it has been speculated that another 16 positives today could exacerbate the infection.

The district administration has declared the Kunjkant area a containment zone till December 10.

The Dhenkanal District Administration has sealed the Residential College and its Hostel and issued a show-cause notice to the College for allowing students to vacate hostel despite restrictions.

