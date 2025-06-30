Congress, Naveen condemn assault on BMC Official by BJP Supporters

TNI Bureau: Odisha Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik condemned the assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu by a group of BJP supporters today.

The Congress party on its X handle shared the video of the incident and wrote, “In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, BJP leader along with his goons is beating the Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation. An attempt was also made to kidnap Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu. Somehow the Commissioner saved his life.This is BJP’s jungle raj, where criminals are openly committing hooliganism.”

ये वीडियो देखिए👇 ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में BJP नेता अपरूपा राउत अपने गुंडों के साथ नगर निगम के एडिशनल कमिश्नर को मार रहा है। एडिशनल कमिश्नर रत्नाकर साहू को अगवा करने की कोशिश भी की गई। जैसे-तैसे कमिश्नर ने अपनी जान बचाई। ये है BJP का जंगलराज, जहां अपराधी खुलेआम गुंडई कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/RAEeOU6eSF — Congress (@INCIndia) June 30, 2025

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, Patnaik condemned the assault on the BMC official and said that he was utterly shocked seeing the video of the incident. “What is more appalling is that this happened in broad daylight, in the heart of the capital city Bhubaneswar to a senior officer while he was in his office, hearing grievances of people. I ask CM Mohan Majhi to take immediate and exemplary action against not only those who perpetrated but more importantly the political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack,” Patnaik said.

“If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the Government. I only hope that Shri Majhi directs immediate action to be taken to restore faith in his government and not allow this heinous act to go unpunished like the assault on an officer by the ex-Governor’s son. The people of Odisha will not forgive this,” he added.

I am utterly shocked seeing this video. Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated… pic.twitter.com/yf7M3dLt9C — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 30, 2025

Acting on the Additional Commissioner’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested three person for their involvement.