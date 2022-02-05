Odisha’s Chhapan Bhog opens its branch in Bengaluru

Insight Bureau: Bhubaneswar-based popular sweets store, Chhapan Bhog has set up their first branch in Bengaluru. The operations of their online vegetarian cloud kitchen commence on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja today. The pre-launch event was held at the Keys Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday.

This is the initiative of the Directors, Satyabrat Mohanty, having more than two decades of experience in setting up and managing the original Chhapan Bhog at Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar and senior journalist cum food-expert Bhakta Tripathy.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The two food-entrepreneurs, Mohanty and Tripathy said that they intend to present the choicest Odia vegetarian foods without onion and garlic for Prabasi Odias. Odisha is the place of origin of many Chhena-based desserts like Rasagola, Chhenapoda, Rasabali, Chhenagaja, Chhenajhilli etc.

The owners of Chhapan Bhog have tied up with online food-delivery partners and are also coming up with a Mobile App that will help customers to place orders for the authentic Odia foods being offered. Chhapan Bhog also plans to launch units in other cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad shortly.