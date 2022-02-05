Unemployment Rate in India: Where the States stand
In December 2021, the unemployment rate rose to a four-month high of 7.91%, compared to 6.97% in November.
Insight Bureau: India’s unemployment rate witnessed a sharp decline to 6.57% in January, the lowest since March 2021, as the country gradually recovers with easing of restrictions following a decline in Omicron cases, according to the data from the economic think-tank, the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
According to CMIE, of the 35 million unemployed who were actively looking for work in December 2021, 23% or 8 million were women.
The States with lowest unemployment rate:
🔸Telangana – 0.7%
🔸Gujarat – 1.2%,
🔸Meghalaya – 1.5%
🔸Odisha – 1.8%
🔸Karnataka – 2.9%
🔸Delhi -14.1%.
🔸Jammu & Kashmir – 15%
🔸Tripura – 17.1%
🔸Rajasthan – 18.9%
🔸Haryana – 23.4%
