Unemployment Rate in India: Where the States stand

Insight Bureau: India’s unemployment rate witnessed a sharp decline to 6.57% in January, the lowest since March 2021, as the country gradually recovers with easing of restrictions following a decline in Omicron cases, according to the data from the economic think-tank, the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

In December 2021, the unemployment rate rose to a four-month high of 7.91%, compared to 6.97% in November.

According to CMIE, of the 35 million unemployed who were actively looking for work in December 2021, 23% or 8 million were women.

The States with lowest unemployment rate:

🔸Telangana – 0.7%

🔸Gujarat – 1.2%,

🔸Meghalaya – 1.5%

🔸Odisha – 1.8%

🔸Karnataka – 2.9%

🔸Delhi -14.1%.

🔸Jammu & Kashmir – 15%

🔸Tripura – 17.1%

🔸Rajasthan – 18.9%

🔸Haryana – 23.4%