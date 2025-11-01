Odisha Woman among those killed in Andhra Stampede Tragedy

Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old woman from Ganjam district in Odisha lost her life after a stampede broke out during the Ekadasi celebrations at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. Nine others were also killed in the tragic incident.

The victim, identified as Rangala Rupa of Gudipadar village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district, had travelled to the temple with another woman from her village, who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple premises early in the morning. As the crowd swelled, chaos broke out, leading to a sudden stampede. Several women and children were among those who fell and were trampled.

Rescue teams and local volunteers rushed to the site to help the injured and shift them to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the incident. The Prime Minister announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the deceased’s families and ₹50,000 for those injured.