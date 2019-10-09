Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Afternoon News Headlines (October 09, 2019)

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

  • 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with NRHM director Shalini Pandit & Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena visits Malkangiri District Hospital today to review healthcare facilities.
  • ODRAF team launches rescue operation after a man jumps into Kathajodi River in Cuttack alongwith his wife & child after parking bike on river bridge.
  • Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued Traffic Advisory for ‘Bhasani Utsav’ in Bhubaneswar.
  • Mining racket busted at a forest near Katasahi under Rugudi police limits in Keonjhar district; 8 arrested.
  • Centre hikes Dearness Allowance by 5%, to benefit 1.12 crore Central Government employees and pensioners.
  • Bihar Floods: dengue cases cross 1,100 mark.
  • After NC, Left & PDP, now Congress boycotts J&K local body polls.
  • BCCI: Opening batter Smriti Mandhana ruled out of ODI series against South Africa due to a fracture on her right toe. Pooja Vastrakar to replace her.
TNI Bureau
