Manmohan Samal to continue as BJP Odisha President

TNI Bureau: As anticipated, senior party leader Manmohan Samal is all set to continue as BJP Odisha President as he filed his nominations for the election of state President today.

Samal submitted his nominations to State BJP Election Officer and MP Pratap Sarangi and Election Observer and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Samal, under whose presidentship the saffron party formed government in Odisha for first time in 2024, filed his nominations in the presence of several senior party leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida, MPs including Sangeeta Singh Deo and Sambit Patra, and MLAs including Jayanarayan Mishra and Upasna Mohapatra also were present.

Though the party is yet to make an official announcement regarding Samal’s another tenure as Odisha BJP President, it is confirmed that he would continue to lead the party in the state as he is the lone candidate who filed the nominations for the election.

It is to be noted here that Samal has been the President of Odisha BJP since March 24, 2023, a post which he had earlier held from 1999 to 2004.